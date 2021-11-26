Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to report sales of $40.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.05 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $57.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $180.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.70 million to $180.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $238.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth $105,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 55,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,486. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.60.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

