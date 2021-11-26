Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.67.

BNDSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.57) to €0.57 ($0.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.76) to €0.70 ($0.80) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.76) to €0.73 ($0.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

