Minter Network (BIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36,393.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $18.73 million and $36,393.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00064617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00197936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00077137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.62 or 0.00747078 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,084,117,250 coins and its circulating supply is 4,878,907,683 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

