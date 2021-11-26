Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $433.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $391.54. 449,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,902. Atlassian has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.06, a PEG ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $415.24 and a 200 day moving average of $333.45.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

