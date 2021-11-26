Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.75. 49,434,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,305,219. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

