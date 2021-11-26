Veles Price Tops $0.0468 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $60,325.37 and $12.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,427.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,112.58 or 0.07556069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.39 or 0.00366340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.28 or 0.01042273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00086854 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.71 or 0.00423880 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.80 or 0.00481014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006020 BTC.

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,164 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,658 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

