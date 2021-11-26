ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

AGESY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS AGESY traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. 2,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,748. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.75. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

