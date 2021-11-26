Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.04 Million

Brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to post $132.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.08 million. Upwork posted sales of $106.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $498.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $498.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $622.43 million, with estimates ranging from $617.56 million to $627.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

UPWK traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.61. 1,025,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,040. Upwork has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $68,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,989. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 468.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 70,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

