Analysts Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) PT at $133.38

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NVRO traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.40. The stock had a trading volume of 331,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,249. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average of $132.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.20. Nevro has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,419,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Nevro by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after acquiring an additional 302,849 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,826,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nevro by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,542,000 after acquiring an additional 213,187 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

