EvidenZ Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. EvidenZ has a market cap of $6.98 million and $18,776.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00235571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

BCDT is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,528,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

