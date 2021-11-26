AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.75.

ALA has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of ALA stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$24.86. The company had a trading volume of 630,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,976. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$18.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.8200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.