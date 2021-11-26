Analysts Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) PT at $7.25

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSM. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 4,520,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,232. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.22. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

