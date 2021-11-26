$500.65 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to post $500.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $501.70 million and the lowest is $499.60 million. Clarivate posted sales of $455.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,759. Clarivate has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.69, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.