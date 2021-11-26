Brokerages Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,074,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,385 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,472,000 after acquiring an additional 328,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,961,000 after acquiring an additional 106,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 944,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,138. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $41.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

