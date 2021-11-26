Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.96. 352,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.54. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$9.71 and a twelve month high of C$14.48.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$398.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.8514096 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

