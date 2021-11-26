Cryptaur (CPT) Market Cap Reaches $2.79 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Cryptaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $377.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00044672 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00235561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

