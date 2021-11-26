Jupiter Price Down 52.6% Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00064347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00073698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00099484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.48 or 0.07479952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,230.09 or 1.00368837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

