W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 522,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,313. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.14%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

