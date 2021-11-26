Analysts Set Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Price Target at $8.17

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

BKD traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,430,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,330. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.75. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 115.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 45.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 527.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 176,267 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

