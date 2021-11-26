PirateCash Price Tops $0.0258 on Top Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $664,039.84 and $893.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

