AMATEN Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,102.00 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, AMATEN has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. AMATEN has a market cap of $1.40 million and $1,102.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN (AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

