Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CFO Kathleen P. Bloch Purchases 4,000 Shares

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CFO Kathleen P. Bloch bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $19,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CTSO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.75. 125,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,624. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.51 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth $95,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSO shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

