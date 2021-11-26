Analysts Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report sales of $162.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.18 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $75.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $472.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.33 million to $490.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $818.18 million, with estimates ranging from $752.49 million to $883.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTAI. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,192 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,637 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after buying an additional 970,863 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,063,000. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

FTAI traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 851,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,958. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.35%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

