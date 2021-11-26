Analysts Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.35. Exponent posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EXPO traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.71. 133,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,361. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 8.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 4.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 177.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter worth about $1,360,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

