Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

OLPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. 685,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,989. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

