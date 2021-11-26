Analysts Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post $23.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.14 million and the highest is $23.90 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $20.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $91.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.48 million to $91.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $103.77 million, with estimates ranging from $99.20 million to $110.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

CHCT stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 56,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.15%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

