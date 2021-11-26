Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Announce $2.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the lowest is $2.35. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

STX stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,396. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.90. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,142,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Seagate Technology by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.