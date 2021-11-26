FUTURAX (FTXT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $15,268.24 and approximately $11.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.84 or 0.00388824 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00015095 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001306 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $678.33 or 0.01250921 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FTXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.