Analysts Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $1.99. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $7.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $124.83 and a one year high of $180.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after buying an additional 614,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after acquiring an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after acquiring an additional 172,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,462,000 after acquiring an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

