$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. TopBuild posted sales of $721.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in TopBuild by 24.3% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,169,000 after purchasing an additional 379,461 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,327,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,688,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $131,795,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after acquiring an additional 37,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD traded down $3.74 on Friday, reaching $275.24. 166,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,783. TopBuild has a one year low of $161.35 and a one year high of $284.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

