Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) to Issue GBX 7.50 Dividend

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) announced a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:CFYN traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 500 ($6.53). The stock had a trading volume of 16,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839. Caffyns has a one year low of GBX 301 ($3.93) and a one year high of GBX 547 ($7.15). The company has a market capitalization of £13.48 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 501.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 455.09.
Caffyns Company Profile
