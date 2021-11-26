Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) to Issue GBX 7.50 Dividend

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) announced a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CFYN traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 500 ($6.53). The stock had a trading volume of 16,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839. Caffyns has a one year low of GBX 301 ($3.93) and a one year high of GBX 547 ($7.15). The company has a market capitalization of £13.48 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 501.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 455.09.

Caffyns Company Profile

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

