Brokerages Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Rapid7 posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,992 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,664 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Rapid7 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,930,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.42. The stock had a trading volume of 199,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,633. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.74. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $70.19 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.