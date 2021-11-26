$155.59 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report sales of $155.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.90 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $114.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $559.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $543.44 million to $575.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $650.32 million, with estimates ranging from $584.80 million to $695.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after acquiring an additional 590,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after acquiring an additional 559,937 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,574,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,829. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

