Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. 251,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,974. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.