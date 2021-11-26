Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. 251,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,974. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.