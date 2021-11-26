VerusCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $58,682.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001814 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $63.71 million and $58,682.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00064198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00073386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00097910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.54 or 0.07474639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,570.19 or 0.99916087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,494,357 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

