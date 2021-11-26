$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 594.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 114.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,446,000 after purchasing an additional 452,567 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRR stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.53. 704,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,464. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 2.41. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

