Axis DeFi (AXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $575,931.54

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $575,931.54 and approximately $76,036.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00044480 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00233141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

