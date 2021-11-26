Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to announce $410.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.10 million to $415.30 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $414.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 559,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,142. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after buying an additional 114,304 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

