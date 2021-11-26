Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oscar Health (OSCR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) in the last few weeks:

11/12/2021 – Oscar Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/11/2021 – Oscar Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Oscar Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Oscar Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

Oscar Health stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 305,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $4,656,414.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $52,094.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,604,057 shares of company stock worth $44,312,495 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1,152.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

