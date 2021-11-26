$91.07 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce $91.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.13 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $72.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $334.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.50 million to $343.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $419.53 million, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $429.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.12. The company had a trading volume of 345,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,598. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 381.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.93. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $79.76 and a 1-year high of $181.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after buying an additional 68,940 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.