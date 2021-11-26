$91.07 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce $91.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.13 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $72.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $334.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.50 million to $343.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $419.53 million, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $429.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kornit Digital.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.12. The company had a trading volume of 345,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,598. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 381.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.93. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $79.76 and a 1-year high of $181.38.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after buying an additional 68,940 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.
Read More: The four types of profit margin
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.