Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.24 Million

Brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to report $446.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $450.82 million. Lumentum reported sales of $478.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,454 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,462. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.84.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.