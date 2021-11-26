Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.85. Welltower posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after buying an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after buying an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 301.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,711,000 after buying an additional 1,641,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 148.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,486,000 after buying an additional 1,637,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.92. 1,879,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06. Welltower has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

