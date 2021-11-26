$130.30 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce $130.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.45 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $127.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $511.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500.15 million to $522.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $521.32 million, with estimates ranging from $517.49 million to $525.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

HEP traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $17.65. 121,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.02. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.