$130.30 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce $130.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.45 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $127.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $511.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500.15 million to $522.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $521.32 million, with estimates ranging from $517.49 million to $525.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

HEP traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $17.65. 121,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.02. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

