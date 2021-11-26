Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.61). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $72,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,734,640. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after buying an additional 569,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after buying an additional 370,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after buying an additional 178,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,995. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $748.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

