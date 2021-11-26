Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $1.74 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $325.31 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003224 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000731 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00020839 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00015079 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

