Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.01

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 90981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

KMTUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

