Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.21

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 544074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

DLAKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. AlphaValue lowered Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 138.43% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

