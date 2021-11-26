$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.22. Hudbay Minerals reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,459,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 225,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.