Zacks: Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce sales of $4.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.53 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $17.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HFC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after acquiring an additional 472,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,328,000 after acquiring an additional 540,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after acquiring an additional 698,069 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 476,697 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

