Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will announce $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Aethlon Medical posted sales of $630,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $95.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. 127,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,718. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.